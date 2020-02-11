×

eOne Takes International Rights to ‘Family Law’

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Entertainment One eOne
CREDIT: Courtesy of Entertainment One

Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order to put her own life back together.

eOne will handle all international territories for this family drama and will introduce the show to buyers later this year. Currently in casting, the show will air on Canada’s Global Television at home, with Susin Nielsen (“Robson Arms,” “Cedar Cove”) serving as showrunner.

Noel Hedges, the eOne acquisitions exec who brokered the deal, said: “This is a dynamic, warm, touching and impactful series about the inside workings of family relationships, anchored around a flawed but highly intelligent female lawyer.”

“In this moment in time, when audiences need an antidote to the nightly news, ‘Family Law’ will provide an emotionally engaging escape, with compelling characters and the right balance of heart and humor,” added SEVEN24 Film’s Jordy Randall.

eOne’s announcement arrives on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition by Hasbro. The play and entertainment company picked up eOne in a $3.8 billion all-cash deal that was finalized in late December of last year.

More TV

  • Gil Goldschein CES

    Listen: The Key to Keeping 'Kardashians' Kontinuing on TV

    If there’s a company that knows how to keep unscripted TV hits on the air for the long haul, it’s Bunim/Murray Productions. Maybe that comes with instilling franchises like “The Real World” and “The Challenge” with the staying power to last for more than three decades. But even Bunim/Murray CEO Gil Goldschein will admit that [...]

  • Godfather of Harlem

    'Godfather of Harlem' Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

    “Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, has been renewed for a second season at Epix. Production on the 10-episode second season, created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, will begin production in New York later in 2020. “’Godfather of Harlem’ season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning [...]

  • U.K. Pay-TV Company Sky to Offer

    U.K. Pay-TV Company Sky to Offer 80 Original Series in 2020, Up 25% on 2019

    Pay-TV operator Sky will offer 80 original series to its British subscribers this year, an increase of 25% year-on-year from last year, together with a 40% boost in the volume of programming from the U.S., it announced Wednesday. It also unveiled 10 new shows it has ordered. Sky revealed its plans at a showcase event [...]

  • Swoosie Kurtz

    Swoosie Kurtz Joins Mayim Bialik Fox Comedy Series

    Swoosie Kurtz has signed on to the multi-cam comedy “Call Me Kat,” formerly “Carla,” at Fox opposite Mayim Bialik. The project is based on the BBC original “Miranda” created by Miranda Hart and received a series commitment at Fox back in September. It follows Carla (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society [...]

  • Lauren Graham Fox pilot Linda From

    'The Mighty Ducks' Sequel Series Ordered at Disney Plus, Lauren Graham to Star

    There’s some quacking news over at Disney Plus. The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for a sequel to “The Mighty Ducks,” and has tapped “Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham to play the lead. Graham will star as Alex and “Good Girls” standout Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan. Based on [...]

  • John Corbett Las Reinas

    John Corbett Joins Katey Sagal in ABC Drama Pilot 'Rebel'

    John Corbett has signed on for a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal. The show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree. Rebel is described as a funny, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad