Dave Bautista Joins 'See' Season 2 at Apple

Will Thorne

Dave Bautista has joined the Apple series “See” for its second season, Variety has confirmed.

The exact nature of Bautista’s role is not yet clear, but it will be his first major TV appearance.

The series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. “See” also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

The series was written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. According to Apple, the series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. “See” hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Season 2 will be showrun by Jonathan Tropper, who will exec produce alongside Knight, Lawrence, Jenno Topping, Kristen Campo and Peter Chernin.

Bautista, who began his career as a professional WWE wrestler, is best known for playing the gruff Drax in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. He most recently played the character in 2019’s colossal box office hit “Avengers: Endgame” and will next be seen in part three of “Guardians” which is slated to premiere in 2021. On the TV side he recently appeared in an episode of “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX.

Bautista is represented by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group and attorney Karl Austen.

Deadline first reported the news.

