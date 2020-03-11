CBS News Evacuates in New York After Two Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky advised employees in New York to work remotely for at least two days after two employees at its production facilities tested positive for coronavirus. Employees who came into contact with the two people in question have been asked to self-quarantine and remain away from the offices for 14 days, the executive said.

“Our broadcasts will continue to go on and we are working with every [executive producer] and [streaming-video service] CBSN and each has determined the best alternative location to originate,” Zirinsky said.

The employees affected worked at 524 West 57th Street, a facility from which “CBS This Morning” broadcasts, and at 555 West 57th Street, which houses the offices of “60 Minutes.”

The executive’s note is the latest to indicate New York TV operations are being affected by the spread of coronavirus across the U.S. Already, some New York based TV shows are going without live audiences.

“At this point, we anticipate the offices will be open Monday,” Zirinsky said. “We will communicate guidance on the reopening of the building in the days ahead.”