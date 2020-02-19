×

Bethenny Frankel Sets Business Competition Series at HBO Max

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bethenny Frankel arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel is coming to HBO Max with an unscripted competition series.

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum has scored an eight-episode order at the nascent streamer for “The Big Shot With Bethenny.” In the half-hour series, aspiring moguls will compete for a chance to win a spot on the executive team of Frankel’s lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl. The series will be produced by MGM Television, B Real Productions and Big Fish Entertainment. Frankel will executive produce along with Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Dan Cesareo, and Lucilla D’Agostino.

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible,” Frankel said. “My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

Frankel signed a deal with MGM Television and Burnett in March 2019 under which she will develop unscripted projects that she will executive produce and potentially appear on camera. This is the first project to receive a series order under that deal.

“I first met Bethenny when I put her on the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ and she’s always both impressed and entertained me,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “It’s incredible to see her empire continue to grow and I know that candidates will be clamoring to work for her.”

Variety exclusively reported in August that Frankel would be leaving “RHONY” ahead of the show’s 12th season. At the time it was reported that she was taking meetings with cable networks and streaming platforms to discuss producing new shows under the MGM deal.

“Bethenny is that rare talent whose creative instincts are equal to her business acumen and working with her to create this series has been an amazing collaboration,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted & alternative television and Orion Television. “We’re giving fans what they want, access inside Bethenny’s businesses so they can see how she runs her empire, all while offering one fan the chance of a lifetime to join her executive team. We’ve found the perfect home in HBO Max to bring this exclusive opportunity to viewers.”

Frankel first joined “RHONY” back when it premiered back in 2008 before exiting the series in 2010 during the show’s third season. She then rejoined the show during its seventh season in 2015 before exiting last year. She has also made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and starred in the spinoff shows “Bethenny Ever After” and “Bethenny & Fredrik.”

More TV

  • Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off

    Emmy FYC Season to Kick Off With a Michael Sheen/Lizzy Caplan Reunion

    Brace yourself — Emmy campaign season gets underway next weekend, starting with a unique For Your Consideration double bill for Fox’s “Prodigal Son” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock” on Saturday, Feb. 29. Warner Bros. TV is behind the event, which will pair “Prodigal Son” star Michael Sheen and “Castle Rock” star Lizzy Caplan on the same [...]

  • Democratic Presidential Candidates, former New York

    Ninth Democratic Debate Draws Record 19.7 Million Viewers

    The ninth Democratic debate of this election cycle, which saw candidates tear into former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his first appearance, was the most-watched ever, drawing just under 20 million total viewers. Wednesday night’s feisty affair, which aired across MSNBC and NBC News, comfortably beat the previous record of 18 million viewers [...]

  • steven universe

    'Steven Universe' Sets Final 10 Episodes on Cartoon Network

    The “Steven Universe” saga appears to be coming to a conclusion. The first of the final 10 episodes of the Cartoon Network original animated series will debut March 6 at 7 p.m., the cabler announced Thursday. The run will end March 27 with a four-part series finale. Though the next batch of episodes is set [...]

  • In this image released, general views

    Jennifer Khoury, Adam Miller Elevated in New Roles at Comcast

    Two top communications executives at Comcast Corp., Jennifer Khoury and Adam Miller, were given broader roles at the company that will make them the top architects of the entertainment giant’s strategy in how it portrays itself to the public and other constituencies. Khoury, a veteran of public relations strategy at Comcast’s cable operations, was named [...]

  • SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE:

    'So You Think You Can Dance' Renewed for Season 17 at Fox

    “So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for a 17th season at Fox. Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the most recent season of the dance competition series. Munoz, a 19 year old break dancer, won $250,000, a cover spot on “Dance Spirit” magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Auditions [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad