×

Lena Waithe’s ‘Twenties’: TV Review

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twenties Review
CREDIT: Courtesy of BET
With:
Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown.

There have been dozens of shows about people trying to Make It in Hollywood, but none that quite look like “Twenties,” Lena Waithe’s new comedy based on her own life as an aspiring TV writer. In this BET series, black women are the leads, not the sidekicks. (Main character Hattie — Jojo T. Gibbs — as befits the fact that she’s the one based on Waithe, is a lesbian.) It stands to reason, then, that the problems and entertainment industry knots they have to untangle are inherently different than those we’ve seen TV depict over and over again with white and/or male protagonists.

Given the tenor and trajectory of the show’s first four episodes, that’s exactly the kind of lofty introductory paragraph that Waithe and co-showrunner Susan Fales-Hill knew might be coming in reviews. “Twenties” is aware of its unique place in the TV canon, and makes moves in its very first episode to both acknowledge and dismiss it. In one of the pilot’s most memorable scenes, Hattie’s best friends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) are trying to convince her to go for an assistant gig with Ida B (Sophina Brown), a famed and formidable producer who’s also one of the only black women to break through with her own shows and production company. Hattie, who just a few scenes earlier got kicked out of her apartment for skipping on the rent one too many times, still isn’t interested. In her estimation, Ida B’s breakout show “My Bae” is saccharine trash. When Marie and Nia protest, she challenges them to tell her what they actually like about it.

“I like that it’s about black love,” Nia says, while Marie tries a more straightforward, “I’m just glad it exists.”

“That is not a good reason to like a show,” says Hattie with an exasperated sigh. When Marie declares that they just “need to support black shit,” Hattie counters with a pointed insistence that they “should support good shit that just happens to be black.” Both Hattie and “Twenties” want to be taken seriously, on their own merits, and outside the context of the potential cultural significance of centering a black and queer experience.

In that spirit: “Twenties” is a solid coming-of-age comedy that makes a concerted effort to develop its own rhythm and visual style to set it apart. Hattie, Nia, and Marie’s scenes are often soundtracked with pointed songs or sweeping orchestral beats reminiscent of old Hollywood that, inevitably, their disappointing reality cuts abruptly short. The show’s vision of Los Angeles, established in the pilot by director and executive producer Justin Tipping, is crisp and sun-bleached; shots often slow down pivotal or particularly picturesque moments so Hattie can better drink them in. In these stylized moments, “Twenties” feels something like a more self-aware “La La Land.” Outside of them, though, “Twenties” feels adrift in terms of its actual storytelling.

Marie’s struggles to get taken seriously at her own production company and Nia tip-toeing back into acting are compelling storylines that make good points about the specific problems they face in their industries, but feel a bit thin in terms of their actual characterizations. That holds doubly true for Hattie — a particularly confusing problem given her direct connection to Waithe. What we know about Hattie is that she loves women (the seemingly “straighter” the better) and wants to be a TV writer. Beyond that, “Twenties” doesn’t examine her or her motivations much harder at all. Hattie’s drive to be a writer should be the heartbeat of the series, but after watching half of the show’s eight-episode season, it’s unclear why Hattie wants to write for TV, or what kinds of stories she would even write if given the chance. In large part thanks to Gibbs’ appealingly loose performance, it’s entertaining to watch Hattie figure out how to break into the business, but without any clear motivations pushing her, it’s frustratingly ephemeral. If she and “Twenties” want to be memorable, they both have to figure out what’s actually driving them to do it.

“Twenties” premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10 pm on BET.

Lena Waithe's 'Twenties': TV Review

Production: Executive producers: Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, Justin Tipping.

Cast: Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown.

More TV

  • Brian Roberts Comcast

    Comcast Chief 'Optimistic' About Tokyo Olympics Taking Place as Scheduled

    Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts expressed cautious optimism that the summer Olympics in Tokyo will proceed as scheduled despite growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could force a postponement to the games set for July 24-Aug. 9. “What I know is it’s full-steam ahead,” Roberts said Tuesday in a Q&A with analyst Ben Swinburne at the [...]

  • Susan Stamberg Susan Stamberg of National

    How Childhood Colds Created NPR's Susan Stamberg's Connection to Radio

    If it wasn’t for the common cold, National Public Radio’s Susan Stamberg might never have gotten a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Radio was the glamour medium of my childhood,” Stamberg tells Variety, recalling her airwaves-obsessed, pre-TV youth. “I loved getting a cold, because I could stay home and my mother would move [...]

  • Thomas Middleditch

    Thomas Middleditch to Star in Chuck Lorre's CBS Pilot 'B Positive'

    Thomas Middleditch has signed on for one of the lead roles in the CBS comedy pilot “B Positive,” Variety has learned. Middleditch will now star alongside Annaleigh Ashford in the multi-camera comedy. Other announced cast members are Sara Rue and Kether Donohue. In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew [...]

  • Lee Phillip Bell Obit

    How Daytime TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell Brought Substance to Soaps

    She was a Chicago TV pioneer who went on to co-create two enduring TV franchises, the CBS soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” But more than anything else, Lee Phillip Bell, who died Feb. 25 at the age of 91, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a [...]

  • Katherine Reis Sophia Tatum Chris Mason

    ABC's Vampire Soap Opera Pilot 'The Brides' Adds Three to Cast

    ABC is continuing to build out the cast of “The Brides,” the vampire soap opera pilot from the team behind “Riverdale.” Katherine Reis, Sophia Tatum, and Chris Mason have all been cast in the pilot. It was announced on Monday that Gina Torres would play one of the lead roles as well. The project is [...]

  • Kylie Bunbury Game Night

    Kylie Bunbury to Star in David E. Kelley's 'Big Sky' at ABC

    Kylie Bunbury has signed on for one of the two lead roles in David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC procedural “The Big Sky,” Variety has learned. Bunbury will now lead the series, which is based on the book “The Highway” by C.J. Box, alongside the previously announced Katheryn Winnick. Other cast members already announced for the show [...]

  • Kidding Showtime

    How 'Kidding' Uses a Nostalgia Center to Treat Alzheimer's — and Grief

    What is more comforting for a man who is grieving: a world of puppets or immersing one’s self in the seemingly simpler time of the 1960s? For Jeff Piccirillo aka Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey) of “Kidding,” it seems to be the latter. The second season of Dave Holstein’s Showtime comedy has expanded its worlds-within-the-world outward [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad