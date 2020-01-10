×

‘The Outsider’ on HBO: TV Review

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Outsider HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO
With:
Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp
Release Date:
Jan 12, 2020

60 MIN.

The Outsider” is a new HBO drama with top-shelf talent in front of and behind the camera. It’s a crime story that uses a single horrifying case to extrapolate outwards a story about a society haunted by soul-sickness and, perhaps, a boundless and supernatural evil. And it pairs unlikely collaborators to crack the case.

In other words, it’s “True Detective” Season 4. Sort of.

A year after that HBO anthology aired its comeback season, the cabler returns to the world of lurid murder and hard-boiled cops with this new series. Using as its source material a Stephen King novel of the same title, “The Outsider” moves methodically through a story that seems at first both straightforward and un-King. A cop (Ben Mendelsohn) who’s grieving his own late son works to solve the case of a murdered boy; the evidence that it’s the town’s youth baseball coach (Jason Bateman) seems overwhelming, and it’s only episodes later that Mendelsohn’s sleuth begins doubting his own certitude. That’s where Cynthia Erivo, playing an intuitive private investigator with a rapid-fire brain, steps in to assist in finding the malign elements still at the story’s margins.

It sounds like pulp, and it seems to want to be; it shares all of “True Detective’s” elements except a guiding willingness to be fun. Replacing that sort of giddy indulgence in strangeness with dirgelike seriousness means the plot is slow-walked; we don’t even meet Erivo until the third episode. She doesn’t get much to do until still later. That the show refuses to be about what it’s about — that it’s a show about a sleuth with medium-like powers chasing down the forces of evil that insists on hard-boiled police noir to the point where the real story is on the margins — is a major impediment to spending time with it. If “The Outsider” doesn’t really care about the ways in which its story is new until fairly deep into its first season, why should we?

The series may have suffered from too many influences. Richard Price (of “The Night Of” and “The Wire”) adapts the work of King, guided by Bateman, supplementing his onscreen work by acting as executive producer and by directing the first two episodes. Bateman is the reigning Emmy best director champ for his work on “Ozark,” but this show indicates why his approach there is difficult to replicate. “Ozark’s” less-than-exhilarating visual scheme and bummer tone is brought to life by actors delivering wild and unhinged performances as people behaving against their best interests. Laura Linney and others enliven a show that’s otherwise turgid. Actors like Mendelsohn, Mare Winningham, and Bill Camp, all tremendously gifted but not “big” by nature, are not the types to go full “Ozark,” and Erivo — a stage star who’s become a somewhat recessive and difficult-to-know presence onscreen — doesn’t break out, either, despite her character’s unique role in the story.

In all, “The Outsider” doesn’t rival “True Detective” for jolts or for insights about the human condition or the impulses that bring about crime. And its slow pace emphasizes the absence of what crime dramas can do so well. The stakes here seem to be massive; gradually, it becomes clear that an epidemic of darkness is overtaking many. But getting there, with so little in the way of character or freshness of tone, simply exhausts even an interested viewer.

'The Outsider' on HBO: TV Review

HBO. Ten episodes (six screened for review).

Production: Executive producers: Jason Bateman, Richard Price, Andrew Bernstein, Marty Bowen, Jack Bender, Michael Costigan, Dennis Lehane. Producer: Ben Mendelsohn.

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca.

More TV

  • The Outsider HBO

    'The Outsider' on HBO: TV Review

    It’s a crime story that uses a single horrifying case to extrapolate outwards a story about a society haunted by soul-sickness and, perhaps, a boundless and supernatural evil. And it pairs unlikely collaborators to crack the case. In other words, it’s “True Detective” Season 4. Sort of. A year after that HBO anthology aired its [...]

  • Justin Chambers'Grey's Anatomy' presentation, Arrivals, Paleyfest,

    'Grey's Anatomy' Star Justin Chambers Exits Series After 15 Years

    Justin Chambers is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 15 years on the ABC series. Chambers plays Alex Karev in the series, who started off as a surgical intern at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital before eventually rising to the position of resident, and later becoming a pediatric surgical fellow. “There’s no good time to say goodbye [...]

  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael

    UTA Signs New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Coming off the back of another year of historic wide receiver play, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas has signed with UTA for off-the-field representation. The talent agency will work with Thomas to pursue opportunities across film, TV, licensing and endorsements, as well as speaking, digital media and publishing, among other areas. Thomas joins UTA’s [...]

  • Little American Apple TV

    'Little America' on Apple TV Plus: TV Review

    The arrival of a show like “Little America” is no accident. Each chapter of Apple TV Plus’ new anthology series centers on the journeys of immigrants and first-generation Americans who end up in the United States either by choice, necessity or some combination thereof. (All are fictionalized versions of real-life stories, as recently collected by [...]

  • Rom Com Fest 2020

    L.A. Rom Com Fest 2020 Announces Dates, Submission Deadlines

    The Los Angeles Rom Com Fest is returning for a second year and will be held from Thursday, June 25 – Sunday, June 28, 2020. The festival is only growing after last year’s successful debut and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator Rachel Bloom as well as “Legally Blonde” and “10 Things I Hate About You” writer Kirsten [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad