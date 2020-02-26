×

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ on Netflix: TV Review

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix
With:
Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant 

30 mins.

To be a teenage girl is to be a tight coil of confused rage, a fact that “I Am Not Okay With This” both knows and depends upon. The new Netflix comedy tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a seething Pennsylvania teen who first seems to be, as she tells us in a deadpan voiceover dictating the contents of her new diary, “a boring 17 year-old white girl.” But Sydney’s also grappling with a pair of particularly charged friendships, with bubbly Dina (Sofia Bryant) and eccentric Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), and the fact that she’s never quite dealt with the trauma of her father dying by suicide a year earlier. Sydney’s a volcano just waiting for the chance to blow — and when she does, through some sudden supernatural strength that takes her completely by surprise, it’s inevitably a startling catastrophe.

The series, based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel and co-created by Christy Hall and “End of the F***ing World” producer Jonathan Entwistle, slots right into Netflix’s existing oeuvre of teen-focused shows. Its deliberately washed-out palette and retro aesthetic, for example, recall the calibrated vibe of “Sex Education,” while its mysterious paranormal activity in a Rust Belt town feels like a stray “Stranger Things” subplot. Lillis, an able actor who’s heretofore been relegated a supporting player, tackles Sydney’s frustrated fury in such a way that the moments when it gives way to her wide-eyed heartbreak can be very moving. She’s especially good opposite Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as her kid brother Liam and Oleff, her “It” co-star who turns in a funny and sneakily nuanced performance as the town’s resident oddball. The one dynamic that doesn’t work is, unfortunately, the one between Sydney and Dina. They’re supposedly so close that neither can make sense of whether it’s friendship or something more, but the writing doesn’t try too hard beyond insisting as much to convince the audience why that’s the case. Dina is nice and pretty, a combination that can certainly be enough to send a reluctantly hormonal teen like Sydney spiraling, but it would be far more convincing and compelling if Dina (also the only non-white person on the show) had more of a defined personality to get us even half as invested in her as Sydney.

This lackluster execution of a potentially interesting idea haunts “I’m Not Okay With This” in more ways than one. The two standout story twists — i.e. Sydney’s powers and understanding of her father’s death — develop too slowly given that the season only has seven episodes in which to explore them. As the series marches towards its climactic ending, it feels more like it’s running down a list of necessary beats rather than weaving them in naturally. The show kicks off when Sydney realizes that her anger motivates her chaotic telekinesis, but the timing is otherwise not very conducive to the other storylines it’s trying to serve, namely her struggling to fit in a town she moved to two years prior and clarify what she feels towards Dina, her avowed best friend who doesn’t seem to understand Sydney at all, powers or no. Too many times, Sydney’s voiceover tells us the things the series should be showing, a problem exacerbated by the fact that Sydney’s not exactly a sharp enough writer to justify indulging her retellings so much.

By the time the season ends, it does throw a few wild narrative curveballs our way that could prove more interesting in a second season. This first one, laden with potential and yet falling short of individual innovation, just takes too long to figure out its strengths as it works to get there.

“I Am Not Okay With This” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26 on Netflix.

'I Am Not Okay With This' on Netflix: TV Review

Production: Executive producers: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry.

Cast:

Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant 
Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Richard Ellis

More TV

  • I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

    'I Am Not Okay With This' on Netflix: TV Review

    To be a teenage girl is to be a tight coil of confused rage, a fact that “I Am Not Okay With This” both knows and depends upon. The new Netflix comedy tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a seething Pennsylvania teen who first seems to be, as she tells us in a deadpan [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

  • The A Word

    Dutch Broadcaster EO Orders Keshet Intl.’s ‘The A Word’ From Fiction Valley (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dutch public broadcaster EO has commissioned a local adaptation of Keshet Intl.’s “The A Word” from Fiction Valley. The series is based on Keren Margalit’s hit family drama “Yellow Peppers,” produced by July-August Prods. for Keshet Broadcasting. Like the original, Fiction Valley’s six-part adaptation traces a family’s painful and often humorous journey of denial and [...]

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett on Harvey Weinstein: Industry Must 'Move Forward Without Repetition'

    Cate Blanchett has said that on the back of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, the industry must move forward and ensure a new culture is established, particularly when it comes to parity. “I think it’s about moving forward, and moving forward without repetition and with genuine progress,” Blanchett told Variety at the Berlinale Series Market on Wednesday, where [...]

  • Dignity

    ‘World Beyond,’ ‘Upload,’ ‘Trying’ Set for Canneseries

    PARIS  —  AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload,” and Apple TV’s “Trying” will make their international premieres at the 3rd edition of Canneseries, which will run from March 27 to April 1. The Riviera-set fest will host tributes to David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), “Sharp Object” and “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney, and “Transparent” star Judith [...]

  • Judith Light shot by Peter Yang

    Judith Light to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

    Judith Light will receive the third-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries. “I am profoundly honored to receive the Variety Icon Award as Variety has been a powerful support to me for for so many years,” Light said. “More than four decades into my career, I am so still so grateful to participate in telling stories that [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Looks to Dispel Myths in Berlin as it Ramps Up European Production

    Netflix is looking to create more transparency and dispel some of the myths around working with the streaming giant as it ramps up its European operations, though the company’s fast-paced shooting schedules are “not for everyone,” director of international originals Rachel Eggebeen said Tuesday morning at the Berlinale Series Market. “It’s a fast pace that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad