×

‘Everything’s Going to Be Okay’ From Josh Thomas: TV Review

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY - "Seven-Spotted Ladybug" - Nicholas' single dad has very bad cancer and he's going to die, soon. So Nicholas offers himself up to be the guardian for his two teenage half-sisters. They already know not to put their heads in the oven. What's the worst that can happen? This episode of "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" airs on Thursday, January 16, at 8:30p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Tony Rivetti)JOSHT THOMAS, KAYLA CROMER
CREDIT: Freeform
With:
Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press

30 mins.

One of the hallmarks of Josh Thomas’ particularly spiky and sympathetic sense of humor is how he takes a situation we’ve seen unfold on TV before and makes the bold choice to let his characters react like actual human beings. On his semi-autobiographical comedy “Please Like Me,” people struggled through depression and their gnarled feelings with such candor that it felt both jarring and revelatory. The same holds true for his new Freeform comedy “Everything’s Going to Be Okay,” which follows a trio of siblings — played by Thomas, Maeve Press and Kayla Cromer — learning how to care for each other after their father (Christopher May) dies. They’re angry and sad in their grief, of course, but they’re also still themselves: messy and funny, wry and earnest. When, after their father’s funeral, they feel a need to express themselves with a wildly silly dance session in their kitchen, it makes perfect sense.

As established in the premiere while he’s on an unexpectedly revealing date, eldest brother Nicholas (played by Thomas) is still figuring out plenty on his own before suddenly gaining custody of his teenage sisters Matilda (Cromer) and Genevieve (Press). (That their father was wealthy and left them a gorgeous, giant house in which to live is an accepted fact of the show, and one that provides a pretty stark contrast to “Party of Five,” Freeform’s other new show about siblings caring for each other after their parents leave, in which deportation wrenches the family apart.) But when his dad sits Nicholas down to share his terminal diagnosis and asks him if he can step up to be their guardian, Nicholas immediately accepts with a gobsmacked, “of course.” Another show would have drawn out that moment in order to optimize the potential tension of it, but again, Thomas and this show is far more interested in the weirder, funnier, more real moments that can happen in between life’s seemingly biggest events than drawing out unnecessary drama. (And at just over 20 minutes long, each episode is careful not to overstay its welcome.)

Another fact that shapes their lives is that Matilda is autistic, and tends to cope with the world by breaking it down into manageable pieces as best she can through pointed questions. (Cromer, the relative newcomer playing her with such nuance and precision, is also on the autism spectrum herself, and therefore acts from lived experience.) This informs a big part of her personality, but to the show’s credit, “Everything’s Going to Be Okay” is careful to approach her character as a very specific teenage girl rather than some all-inclusive representation of What Autism Means. Matilda’s extremely confident, perceptive and protective of her family. She’s itching to experience life and frustrated when others preemptively decide, based on her being autistic, that she can’t or shouldn’t. A storyline deeper into the season, in which Matilda tries to lose her virginity on her own terms and gets caught in everyone else’s perceptions, shows off both Cromer and the show at their best.

That personal approach, too, gets at the bleeding heart of “Everything’s Going to Be Okay.” The premise fuels the show, but doesn’t overwhelm it. More than any one scenario, this is a series about three distinct people — intense Matilda, raw nerve Genevieve, blunt and kind Nicholas — exploring what it means to be a person and part of a family. Matilda and Genevieve are each navigating teen girlhood in vastly different ways; Genevieve is far more tentative than her sister, a trait that Press portrays with canny comedic timing. Meanwhile, Nicholas is shouldering the responsibilities of parenthood while also exploring a real relationship with Alex (Adam Faison), a sweet guy who’s just as confused by Nicholas’ neuroses as he is charmed. They might not have their father, but they do have each other, and watching them express their absolute loyalty to each other in ways that ring true and tender is a real joy.

“Everything’s Going to Be Okay” premieres Jan. 16 on Freeform; the first three episodes will be available Jan. 17 on Hulu.

'Everything's Going to Be Okay' From Josh Thomas: TV Review

Crew: Executive producers: Josh Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove, Kevin Whyte, David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner.

Cast: Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press

More TV

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    TV News Roundup: AMC Announces 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, AMC has announced a premiere date for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and Netflix has released a trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 3. DATES TV One is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with its annual, two-hour broadcast of “Urban One Honors” on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. This year’s honorees include [...]

  • EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY - "Seven-Spotted

    'Everything's Going to Be Okay' From Josh Thomas: TV Review

    One of the hallmarks of Josh Thomas’ particularly spiky and sympathetic sense of humor is how he takes a situation we’ve seen unfold on TV before and makes the bold choice to let his characters react like actual human beings. On his semi-autobiographical comedy “Please Like Me,” people struggled through depression and their gnarled feelings [...]

  • Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better

    'Better Call Saul' Renewed for 6th and Final Season at AMC

    “Better Call Saul” has been renewed for season a sixth and final season at AMC. The final season will be 13 episodes and will go into production later this year and air in 2021. News that the “Breaking Bad” spinoff is coming to an end was announced by showrunner Peter Gould and co-creator Vince Gilligan [...]

  • Mariska Hargitay Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Asks Potential Jurors If They Watch 'Law & Order'

    Fictional court made its way into real court when one of Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys brought up “Law & Order” in his line of questioning during jury selection on Thursday. “I have a great question. I wrote it myself,” Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis said, approaching prospective jurors with a smirk on his face and a charming [...]

  • Suranne Jones

    BBC Preps Nuclear Submarine Thriller 'Vigil' With 'Gentleman Jack' Star

    “Gentleman Jack” and “Doctor Foster” star Suranne Jones is to take the lead in “Vigil,” a nuclear submarine thriller for the BBC from World Productions, the makers of “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard.” “Vigil” is written and created by Tom Edge, who penned Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” with episodes by Ed Macdonald, whose credits include “The End of [...]

  • Katie Couric, Stephen King Projects in

    Katie Couric, Stephen King Projects in Development at AMC

    Katie Couric, Stephen King and “The Report” director Scott Z. Burns are several of the creatives who are getting into business with AMC. The network has unveiled an extensive development slate which includes both AMC Studios series being eyed for the company’s Entertainment Group, as well as projects that are being developed with an eye [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad