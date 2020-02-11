‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Peter Weber Picks His Final Four

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the seventh episode of Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

This week, Peter Weber’s final six contestants were whittled down to four, who would eventually go on to hometown dates.

But first, the pilot was joined by Kelley Flanagan, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Natasha Parker, Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller on one of their last international stops in Lima, Peru.

“Peter, take me to some alpacas,” Flanagan told the cameras.

Their trip started inside the contestants’ hotel suite, where Weber stopped by to reinforce his intentions and commitment to the process. Shortly after, a date card arrived for Prewett, giving her her second one-on-one of the season.

Meanwhile, Parker — the only contestant who had not received an individual date — expressed her disappointment for being passed over again. “He understands that it bothers me,” she said. “I couldn’t fathom taking him home without that one-on-one time.”

Prewett and Weber spent their alone time together exploring the city of Lima, which built to the night portion of the date. It was there that she took the opportunity to discuss one of the most important factors in her life and one of the least discussed on the franchise: religion.

“Faith is more than just a passed down thing to me,” she told him. “It’s literally my whole life and all of who I am. I want in a marriage someone who also has that relationship with the lord and loves that about me and wants to raise a family in that way. I do want to know that we’re able to be on the same page with that and push each other in that way.”

Weber assured Prewett of his same intentions and ended the night by admitting that he was falling in love with her. He rewarded her with the first hometown rose.

Soon after, Parker received her own date invitation.

“Not that I ever want to compare relationships, but [Madison] a really good benchmark for me,” Weber admitted. “I do need to compare how I’m feeling with the rest of these women with how I’m feeling about Natasha.”

Parker and Weber spent their date in a similar fashion, exploring Lima and embracing the culture. They explored foods, danced with locals and talked about their backgrounds. However, they hadn’t gotten to know each other as well as Weber knew some of the other women. “I don’t know if Natasha and I could’ve caught up to some of the other relationships,” he said.

The night ended by Weber eliminating Parker and sending her back to the States.

The third one-on-one of the week went to Weier, and she used her time to explain her family relations in anticipation of next week’s hometown dates.

“If you do come to Iowa, my mom probably already started baking cookies,” she told Weber.

Previously, she revealed her mother suffered from drug addiction which had once caused a strained relationship. The two are now on good terms, but Weier is still recovering her relationship with her father.

“My dad will not be there, and that’s okay,” she said of a potential hometown date.

Her father — whose relationship ended with her mother when she was a child — recently came back into her life, but the development was so recent, she had not told her mother before leaving for the show. “I want to make my own decision about the relationship I want to have before I involve family. I don’t want outside influences to dictate my relationship with him, and that’s why she doesn’t know,” she said.

Ultimately, Weber gave Weier the second rose of the week, which meant two roses remained for the remaining three women, who would fight for them in the final date.

The three-on-one displayed Weber’s choice between three very different relationships: Sluss, the southern romantic who wrote Weber a list of reasons she was falling for him; Flanagan, the collected lawyer who saw their relationship as “fun and easy” and reminded Weber that complicated doesn’t always mean good; and Fuller, whose “unique” relationship was filled with lots of emotional responses and physical connection. He took time with each one of them before deciding that Fuller and Sluss were the last two who would be headed to hometowns.

“You were the relationship I was the most excited about,” Weber told Flanagan, before hugging her goodbye and sending her back to the States. “If I’m being honest, I was holding on to that and what that meant.”

The four remaining women will spend next week introducing Weber to their families, in each of their respective hometowns.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.