×

‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Demi Burnett Returns and Allegations About ‘Fake’ Contestant Fly

By

Senior Designer

Haley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the third episode of Season 24 of “The Bachelor.”

Less than one minute into the newest episode of “The Bachelor,” and there were already tears. Picking up where last week left off, viewers reunited with a crying Hannah Ann Sluss and a defensive Kelsey Weier — both still upset about last week’s champagne-gate bullying allegations.

Peter Weber found his temporary escape from the drama with the week’s first one-on-one date. He was joined by Victoria Paul, the 27-year-old who currently holds the title for Miss Louisiana USA.

The two started by shopping for cowboy boots and line dancing in the middle of the store before they showed off their moves down the street at the Canyon. “I could’ve just found my dancing partner for life,” he said, after less than a week of knowing her.

Weber and Paul’s date continued in an airline hanger. There, Paul revealed that she’s always been a “caretaker,” in part, because of her father’s death at a young age and her mother’s struggles with addiction. She and her sister grew up in poverty, often short of food and in and out of shelters. “I dreamed a lot of dreams, and one of my dreams was just to get out of that place and to have a healthy and happy life,” she said. Weber consoled her and offered her the rose before the end of the night.

Back at the house, a date card arrived for the remaining contestants. Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman and Savannah Mullins were all invited to the first group date of the week. “I love surprises — I hope you do too,” the invitation said.

And surprise! The first episode without Hannah Brown wasn’t absent of her presence — as her best friend and former Bachelor contestant (who was also the focus of the first same-sex relationship during last season’s “Bachelor in Paradise”) Demi Burnett stepped in to host the week’s group date. She arrived at the mansion at dawn (“I’m back, bitches!”) and sent two women to pillow smack the contestants to wake them up.

They eventually reveal “Demi’s Extreme Pillow Fight Club,” where the women were pit against one to “fight for Peter’s heart.” Fred Willard joined Chris Harrison as the judges for the contest.

Ly shared she was on the varsity wrestling team in high school but, ironically, was the first one disqualified. Hightower questions Benavidez’s commitment out of fear that “she might mess her hair up,” and Flanagan laughed at the idea of her legal clients seeing her having a pillow fight on national television in lingerie. Benavidez and Hightower faced each other again in the finals; Benavidez ultimately took home the crown and the prize kiss from Weber.

That evening, Weber shared his excitement about Benavidez, but was quickly derailed when Hightower shared concerns about her behavior. She accused her of being “fake” and “manipulative,” which Weber confronted head-on in the group setting. “I just ask: be real, be raw, be yourself. I am giving this my everything and I’m please asking you: if you’re not feeling it, if you’re just doing it for the cameras, if you’re doing this for any other reason than to see if it can work with me, I do not have time for that,” he said. Weber rewarded Hightower with the group date rose.

The next day, Harrison came to the mansion to announce that Weber would be joining the women for a pool party in lieu of that evening’s cocktail party. It quickly turned into an extension of the previous night, with a roundabout of women giving their personal options on Benavidez (which were overwhelmingly negative).

The rose ceremony went on as scheduled until the last two roses remained. Weber abruptly left the room and went to confide in Harrison about his conflicts. The two returned to remove a rose, ultimately sending Benavidez, Jasmine Nguyen, Coffin and Alexa Caves home.

Despite the seemingly decisive end, Weber was clearly conflicted after the rose ceremony. A producer approached and questioned his decision.

“I think I just gave in to listening to everyone else, to be honest. I feel like I’m going to regret this like crazy and not going to get past this for a while. I thought that was the right thing to do. I just hope I made the right decision,” he said.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

More TV

  • 9-1-1: LONE STAR: L-R: Rob Lowe

    TV Ratings: '9-1-1: Lone Star' Starts Strong Behind NFC Championship Game

    “9-1-1 Lone Star” got off to a flaming start for Fox in the TV ratings behind the NFC Championship game. The Rob Lowe-fronted series premiere to a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.5 million viewers in the time zone-adjusted ratings, which represents easily the best scripted debut of the 2019-2020 season. “Lone Star” had [...]

  • Ariel Winograd'TOD@S CAEN' film premiere, Los

    Viacom International Studios Signs First Look Deal with Ariel Winograd (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — Adding to a powerful and still growing talent roster, Viacom International Studios (VIS) has clinched a first-look deal with Argentine writer-director Ariel Winograd whose latest movie, “The Heist of the Century,” has just become one of the biggest Argentine openers in history. The multi-year pact takes in the development and production of not [...]

  • William Bogert Dead: 'Small Wonder' Actor

    William Bogert, Who Appeared in 'War Games,' 'Small Wonder,' Dies at 83

    TV, film and theater actor William Bogert, who appeared in a recurring role on 1980s sitcom “Small Wonder” and in films such as “War Games,” died Jan. 12 in New York. He was 83. On “Small Wonder,” which ran from 1985 to 1989, Bogert played Brandon Brindle, the Lawsons’ neighbor and Harriet’s father who became [...]

  • Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    TV Ratings: NFL's AFC, NFC Championship Games Down From 2019

    The NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games made for a blockbuster Sunday of football for CBS and Fox, but viewership of the games that determine the contenders for the Super Bowl was down from 2019 levels. CBS’ AFC championship in the 3 p.m. ET afternoon slot delivered 41.1 million viewers as the Kansas City Chiefs [...]

  • Medici TV Show

    Vuulr Online Rights Market Makes Global Expansion at NATPE

    Singapore-based Vuulr, an online content marketplace for film and TV rights, is expanding from regional to global operations. The move was announced ahead of NATPE, one of the oldest face-to-face TV rights markets, this week launching its tenth edition in Miami, Florida (Jan 21-23). The Vuulr platform is free to use for buyers and for [...]

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Picard' Premieres and 'Shrill' Returns

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Star Trek: Picard” beams into existence on CBS All Access and “Shrill” returns [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad