‘Hanna’ Star Mireille Enos Is Still Hoping for a ‘World War Z’ Sequel (Listen)

Mireille Enos would love to make people laugh, but she hasn’t really had the chance to do so during her two decades in Hollywood. Her list of credits includes playing JoDean Marquart in “Big Love,” Sarah Linden in “The Killing” and most recently CIA assassin Marissa Wiegler in the Amazon Prime adaptation of the 2019 film “Hanna.”

Not exactly light material.

“I never smile,” Enos says on Thursday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.” “I mean, season one of ‘Hanna,’ I smiled a little bit when I was with my boyfriend, but it all felt kind of like a lie. You can’t totally enjoy those smiles.”

Someone needs to find Enos a rom-com. “I’ve been kind of saying to people, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to play someone who’s just human, who’s not like wildly competent at any given thing, who likes to dance around the kitchen?’” the 44-year-old actor says. “It [would] be so fun, and a relief.”

In the second season of “Hanna,” her character Marissa is not only left badly beaten by Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles), but she also crashes a car into a tree to use as a cover-up for the fight. “It just keeps getting worse and worse,” Enos says, laughing. “How about the puffy eye? It was so awesome. We were like, ‘How do we take it one step further? An eye prosthetic!’”

She doesn’t mind the sometimes violent fight scenes. “It’s so fun,” Enos says. “I love acting for all kinds of different reasons, and the story parts are wonderful too, the words and everything, but there’s something about doing that kind of fight work, live with the camera there and everybody working together. It just reminds you you’re alive.”

Enos also said she’s hoping the much delayed sequel to “World War Z” finally gets off the ground one day. She co-starred in the 2013 apocalyptic action film as Karin Lane, the wife of Brad Pitt’s lead character.

Pre-production on the follow-up, to be directed by David Fincher, began in February 2019 but was shut down by Paramount over budget concerns. “It seems to have a little curse hanging over it,” Enos says. “We were all lined up to go. We had Fincher, we had a beautiful script and then it just didn’t happen. “

She added, “It seems like such a shame for it not to be made. The first one was so good.”

You can listen to the full interview with Enos above. You can also find “The Big Ticket”at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.