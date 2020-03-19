Longtime Film and TV Editor Susan Kesler Dies at 60

Longtime TV and film editor Susan Kesler died Thursday, March 19, following a brief battle with ovarian peritoneal cancer. She was 60.

Kesler started out in the business as an apprentice editor on “The Love Boat” and “Dynasty,” two of the most popular TV shows in the late 1980s. Her career blossomed to include working as an assistant editor on such TV series as “The X-Files,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Heroes,” “Alphas,” “Falling Skies,” “Dominion,” “Defiance” and “Zoo,” as well as the feature films “Tremors” and “ ‘night, Mother.” Most recently, she served as assistant editor for the current NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Emmy-winning editor Jon Koslowsky, ACE, who frequently worked with Kesler, said, “Sue was always there if you needed a friend.”

Kesler was an avid classic TV buff who, at various times, owned a 1965 Sunbeam Tiger, a replica of the one featured in “Get Smart” (1965-1970), and a “Rockford Files” (1974-1980) Pontiac Firebird replica. She was an active member of “Star Cars Central” and her cars were featured in numerous parades.

But her most enduring passion was the classic sci-fi Western series “The Wild Wild West,” which aired on CBS from 1965 to 1969. Kesler wrote “The Wild Wild West, The Series” book, first published in 1988. It was redesigned and re-issued in 2018 for its 30th anniversary. She also served as producer on “The Complete First Season, 40th Anniversary Edition” DVD release of the show. She had enduring friendships with the show’s cast and crew, including star Robert Conrad, until his death last month, and series stuntman Bob Herron, who doubled for series co-star Ross Martin.

Kesler was also a great fan of the series “Get Smart” and served as producer on the complete series DVD release in 2007, winning Best of Show at that year’s TV DVD Awards.

Memorial services are pending.