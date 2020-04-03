‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

Logan Williams, best known for his role as young Barry Allen on The CW’s “The Flash,” died suddenly on Thursday, according to The Tri-City News and social media posts from his co-stars. He was 16.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Williams was born in Vancouver, Canada, and grew up in the suburb of Coquitlam. According to IMDb, he landed his very first audition at age 10 for the Hallmark movie “The Color of Rain,” working alongside Warren Christie and Lacey Chabert.

He went on to appear in several TV projects, including “The Flash,” “Supernatural” and “The Whispers,” which was co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Williams also acted in “When Calls the Heart,” a Hallmark TV series starring Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins and Lori Loughlin. He played Miles Montgomery, the son of Chelah Horsdal’s character Cat Montogomery, in 13 episodes.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told The Tri-City News that the young actor “had the potential to be a huge star,” noting that he was nominated for best newcomer at the Union of British Columbia Performers Awards in 2015.

Upon the news of his death, Williams’ former castmates took to social media to share their condolences.

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen on “The Flash,” shared a photo of him and Williams on Instagram on Friday.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote in his caption. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen on CBS’ “The Flash” from 1990 to 1991 and portrays his father, Henry Allen, on the current series, expressed his grief on Twitter.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

“Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16,” Shipp wrote. “He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story.”

Williams is survived by his mother, father Clive, aunts, uncles and grandparents.