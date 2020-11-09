Bert Belasco, ‘Let’s Stay Together’ and ‘Pitch’ Actor, Dies at 38

Bert Belasco, actor in drama sports series “Pitch” and star of BET’s sitcom “Let’s Stay Together,” has died, Henrico County police confirmed on Monday. He was 38.

Belasco, who lived in Woodland Hills, Calif., was in Virginia filming for a movie and quarantining in a hotel prior to going on set, his father told TMZ. When family and friends could not reach him, hotel staff contacted police to conduct a welfare check, where Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene. While detectives are working with medical examiners to determine the cause of death, the circumstances of the case do not look suspicious, according to the police statement.

Belasco earned a theater degree from Southern Illinois University, after which he had a stint at Chicago’s Second City improv theater. In 2007, Belasco began appearing in episodic TV shows such as ”House” and ”Justified” before landing the role of Charles Whitmore alongside Nadine Ellis on ”Let’s Stay Together,” which ran for four seasons. With 21 acting credits, Belasco also appeared on “Key & Peele,” ”The Soul Man,” ”NCIS: New Orleans,” ”Superstore” and ”The Mick.”

Belasco also had recurring roles on the baseball drama “Pitch,” starring Kylie Bunbury, at Fox in 2016. In 2018, he appeared on the Showtime comedy-club drama “I’m Dying Up Here.”

“Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco — a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether,” said co-star Jackée Harry on Twitter. “Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised.”

Friend and actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted a photo of the two of them and wrote, “This is me and my dear friend #BertBelasco who just passed away at 38. No day is promised. Please let the ones you love KNOW that you love them today, right now. Any moment could be your last. #RIP you dear, kind, gentle man.”