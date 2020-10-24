William Blinn, ‘Brian’s Song’ and ‘Roots’ Screenwriter, Dies at 83

William Blinn, two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter of “Brian’s Song” and “Roots,” died on Thursday, his daughter Anneliese Johnson confirmed to Variety. He was 83.

Blinn died of natural causes at an assisted living community in Burbank, Calif, according to his daughter.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Blinn moved to Los Angeles for college, where he launched his career as a television writer-producer in the 1960s. Freelancing on different series led to his big break in 1971 when he penned ABC’s “Brian’s Song.” The following year, Blinn nabbed his first Emmy Award in outstanding writing achievement in the drama, adaptation category for his work on the sports film. “Brian’s Song” was watched by 55 million people when it aired on Nov. 30, 1971, and was the fourth most-watched film ever to air on television at the time.

In 1972, the writer also pitched “The Rookies” to producer Aaron Spelling. After two years on the show, Blinn developed the TV adaptation of “Eight is Enough,” wrote the miniseries “Roots” and produced and penned the first three seasons of “Fame.”

Blinn wrote one feature screenplay, “Purple Rain,” in 1984 with co-writer and director Albert Magnoli. The film was a rock musical drama starring the musician Prince and grossed over $70 million at the box office.

The late writer, producer and drama specialist received the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award from Writers Guild of America in 2009. He also served as a staff writer on “Bonanza,” developed “Eight Is Enough” and created “The Interns” and “The Rookies and Pensacola: Wings of Gold.”

Blinn is survived by his daughter, Anneliese and son, Chris, and his grandchildren Mackenzie, Eden, Zachary and Zoe.