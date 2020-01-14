‘Highlander’ Actor Stan Kirsch Dies at 51

Actor and acting coach Stan Kirsch, best known for his role in the TV series “Highlander,” was found dead Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51.

Kirsch who played Richie Ryan for six seasons for the popular 90’s show, died of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

His wife, Kristyn Green, who also co-founded the Los Angeles based Stan Kirsch Studios with her husband, addressed the news on Facebook, writing, “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

A post on the official “Highlander” TV series Facebook page also paid tribute to the former actor.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch,” the post read. “He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”

Kirsch’s other known work included guest starring in “General Hospital” and most memorably guest starring as Ethan, the younger boyfriend of Monica in a Season 1 episode of “Friends.”

Kirsch was recently working as an acting coach in Los Angeles and running an acting studio in Hollywood with his wife.