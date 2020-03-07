×

Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69

Roscoe Born, a soap opera veteran whose daytime television career spanned more than 30 years on series that included “The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children,” “One Life to Live” and “Ryan’s Hope,” died on Tuesday. He was 69.

News of Born’s death was announced by his friend and business partner Deanne Lynne on Facebook. No cause of death was given.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing,” Lynn wrote. “He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”

Born began his acting career with guest spots on series such as “Joe Forrester, “The Rockford Files” and “The Incredible Hulk.” In 1981, the actor dove into his long run of daytime television roles, playing Joe Novak, the love interest of the Ryan clan’s Siobhan Ryan, in “Ryan’s Hope.” Two years after leaving the series in 1983, the actor married his co-star Randall Edwards, but they divorced in 1990.

His dual role as twins Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on the show “Santa Barbara” earned Born a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990. From 2005 to 2006, he would play abusive father Tom Fisher on “The Young and the Restless” and go on to star as Mitch Lawrence in “One Life to Live” from 2009 to 2012.

Born’s other soap opera credits include “All My Children,” “As the World Turns,” “Guiding Light” and “The City.”

He is survived by his daughter, Alberta.

Former co-stars Melissa Archer (“One Life to Live”) and Greg Rikaart (“The Young and The Restless”) tweeted about Born on Friday.

