Nick McGlashan, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star, Dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, a fisherman who was a regular cast member on Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch,” died Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., his family told TMZ. He was 33.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a Discovery Channel spokesperson told Variety. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

McGlashan appeared on the reality series from 2013 to 2020 and appeared in more than 75 episodes, in addition to several TV specials and the behind-the-scenes series “Deadliest Catch: The Bait.”

Raised near Dutch Harbor on the island of Akutan, Alaska, McGlashan hailed from a family of crabbers and was a seventh-generation fisherman. Two of McGlashan’s aunts were also crabbers, and he continued the family tradition of working on the Bering Sea beginning at just 13 years old. Afterward, McGlashan began working for “Deadliest Catch’s” Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski in 2011 and quickly earned his respect to head his crew.

According to his biography for the series, McGlashan was known for his “witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until its done,” adeptly maneuvering through his boat’s mechanical issues.

Throughout his life, McGlashan dealt with an addiction to alcohol and drugs, which got him kicked off the “Deadliest Catch” boat in Season 13. Since then, McGlashan committed to embracing a sober lifestyle and inspiring others in their journeys toward recovery.

In July, his fellow “Deadliest Catch” crewmate Mahlon Reyes died after suffering a heart attack in Montana. He was 38.