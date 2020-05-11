“Whether commenting on the latest comic he read, the events of the day in politics, creative theory, or just making conversation, Marty had one of the sharpest wits of our generation, and opinions… Oy, did he have opinions,” Levitz wrote. “I learned from him, learned by arguing with him, and took joy in ample helpings with the hamburgers or Chinese food we shared over the decades.”

Alan Brennert, another of Pasko’s friends, responded to his passing on Facebook, describing him as a “kind, generous friend.”

“It is difficult to find the words to express my grief,” Brennert wrote. “All I can think to say to him is: Thank you for writing that first letter to me and becoming part of my life. Thank you for being there when I needed you; I tried to be there when you needed me. Goodbye, Marty; goodbye, my brother. I will love you, and miss you, always.”