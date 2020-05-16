Frank Bielec, ‘Trading Spaces’ Designer, Dies at 72

Frank Bielec, a designer on the TLC series “Trading Spaces,” died on Friday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.

TLC shared the news on the network’s Twitter account on Saturday morning.

“A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec. We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time,” TLC said.

Bielec appeared on the home decorating series during its original run from 2000 to 2008 on TLC. More than 20 designers were a part of the show, but Bielec was one of the core group that was featured in every season. He also returned when the series was revived in 2018.

Vern Yip, another designer on both “Trading Spaces” series, posted a tribute to Bielec on Twitter.

“Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. Funny, wise, nice and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thank you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend,” he wrote.

Ty Pennington, a carpenter on “Trading Spaces” who went on to host “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on ABC, added “You will be missed Frank.”

The TLC series was successful enough to launch several spinoffs, including “Trading Spaces: Family,” “Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls” and “Trading Spaces: Home Free.”