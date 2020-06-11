‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” has been renewed for a second season at NBC, Variety has learned.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone,” aid Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

The series centers on Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a computer coder living in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series also stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, and more. Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

In the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, the show has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers per episode. Per NBC, the series premiere has grown to a 3.3 rating and 7.9 million viewers across digital and linear platforms to date.

News of the renewal comes just a day after NBC announced it was cancelling two freshman shows — “Perfect Harmony,” a comedy starring Bradley Whitford, and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver.