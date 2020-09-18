‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Adds Harvey Guillén for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Everyone’s favorite familiar-slash-vampire hunter on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” will soon show off his musical side on the small-screen: Harvey Guillén will recur on the second season of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Variety has learned exclusively.

In the multi-episode arc, Guillén will play George, a new programmer who is constantly looking for approval from the titular Zoey (Jane Levy) and his colleagues. His first episode will be the second season premiere, which does not have a specific date just yet but is set to be in 2021.

In addition to “What We Do in the Shadows,” Guillén recently wrapped production on the upcoming feature film “Werewolves Within,” which is based on Ubisoft’s game of the same name. His past credits include the big-screen comedy “The Internship,” Syfy’s “The Magicians,” HBO’s “Room 104,” Apple TV Plus’ “Little America,” Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans,” MTV’s Eye Candy,” Netflix’s “Truth or Dare” and Fox’s “Raising Hope,” for which he won a GLAAD Media Award.

Guillén is also a producer. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” follows Levy’s titular Zoey, a young woman who has the ability to witness the inner thoughts and emotions of those around her coming to life through song and dance. The first season of the musical drama saw her adjusting to this new “power,” as well as juggling a complicated career, conflicting romantic feelings for two co-workers and losing her father (played by Peter Gallagher).

In addition to Levy, the series stars Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds and Alice Lee. It was created and is run by Austin Winsberg. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

The series first premiered on NBC in January 2020. Its 12-episode first season averaged almost two million total live viewers (3.1 million when looking at the live+7 numbers) and earned an Emmy award for choreography (for Mandy Moore). The second season is said to be starting production this month, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.