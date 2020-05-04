TV Ratings: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Good Girls’ Season Finales Score Decent Boosts

The season finales of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Girls” scored decent ratings boosts on Sunday night.

Jane Levy’s musical dramedy scored a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just under 2 million viewers. Although that’s an uptick from the penultimate episode, it still represents only the season show’s season average in both metrics. Meanwhile “Good Girls” also ticked up to a 0.4 and around 1.8 million viewers, a three-week viewership high. Earlier in the night, “The Wall” ticked up to a 0.5 and 3 million viewers, followed by “Little Big Shots” which came in even at a 0.3 and 2.5 million viewers, its smallest audience of the season so far.

ABC won the night overall, with “American Idol” leading they way at a 0.9 (a slight dip from last Sunday) and 6.4 million viewers. “The Rookie” came in even at a 0.7 and almost exactly 5 million total viewers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” aired its first new episode in a month to a 0.7 rating and 5.2 million viewers, its lowest tally since mid-January.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” delivered a 0.7 and 9.1 million viewers, followed by the network’s Sunday movie showing of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which lassoed up a 0.6 rating and 5.3 million viewers. A “Man With a Plan” replay rounded off the night with a 0.4 and 2.7 million viewers.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup was split between two shows that came in even, “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” at a 0.5), and two shows which ticked down week-to-week, “Family Guy” and “Duncanville” at a 0.5 and a 0.3 respectively.

Finally on the CW, “Batwoman” delivered a 0.2 and 673,000 pairs of eyeballs, followed by “Supergirl” with a 0.1 and 605,000 viewers.