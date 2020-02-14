×

Comic Zoe Lyons to Host BBC Game Show ‘Lightning’ from Banijay’s Fizz

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoe Lyons
CREDIT: BBC

The BBC has tapped stand-up comic Zoe Lyons to host “Lightning,” a fast-paced afternoon entertainment show to be broadcast on BBC Two.

Mixing elements of the traditional game show and quiz show, “Lightning” will have six contestants battling it out over six frenetic rounds, answering trivia questions and undertaking physical trials while trying to avoid a roving spotlight that will instantly eliminate whomever it lands on.

Award-winning comic and one-time “Survivor” contestant Zoe Lyons will play host, guiding the players towards an ultimate prize of £3,000 ($3,900). “It’s incredibly exciting to be the host of ‘Lightning,’” says Lyons. “It’s a dream job for me as I’m a massive quiz fan and – unlike the contestants – I love being in the spotlight.”

This 25 x 30’ format was created by Banijay Group’s Fizz (part of RDF) and the Belfast-based Nice One Productions. The two previously collaborated on BBC Three’s “Fight Dirty,” working under a co-development and co-production partnership meant to spur television outside of London and south-east England.

“Lightning” will film in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Neale Simpson (Fizz) and Chris Jones (Nice One). It was commissioned by Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC head of daytime and early peak, and Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC daytime and early-peak.

More TV

  • Zoe Lyons

    Comic Zoe Lyons to Host BBC Game Show 'Lightning' from Banijay's Fizz

    The BBC has tapped stand-up comic Zoe Lyons to host “Lightning,” a fast-paced afternoon entertainment show to be broadcast on BBC Two. Mixing elements of the traditional game show and quiz show, “Lightning” will have six contestants battling it out over six frenetic rounds, answering trivia questions and undertaking physical trials while trying to avoid [...]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Save the Last

    'Grey's Anatomy' Boss on the Hospital Shakeup: 'It Brings Everybody Home'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the 13th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16, entitled “Save the Last Dance for Me.” It didn’t take long for Dr. Riley (Shoshannah Stern) to make a big splash on “Grey’s Anatomy.” With the doctors puzzled by Suzanne’s (Sarah Rafferty) illness, Riley proposed a [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    Gayle King, Snoop Dogg End Battle Over Kobe Bryant Interview

    Peace in our time. A bizarre social-media battle between a prominent CBS News journalist and a rapper employed by another arm of her parent company has finally been settled. Gayle King on Thursday night said she would accept an apology issued by entertainer Snoop Dogg, who had threatened King with violence after she asked a [...]

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    TV News Roundup: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Books Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a Guest Judge

    In today’s roundup, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announces upcoming guest judges and Netflix sets the premiere date for Season 2 of “After Life” starring Ricky Gervais.  CASTINGS Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow have been cast as [...]

  • Sean Spicer

    Sean Spicer to Host Talk Show on Conservative Channel Newsmax TV

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to host a daily talk show on Newsmax TV. Titled “Spicer & Co.,” the show will premiere March 3, broadcasting from studios near the White House, where Spicer will lead an ensemble of Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers to “analyze the day’s top headlines [...]

  • ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'Two

    ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'Two and a Half Men' Producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum

    ABC has ordered a pilot about three siblings with three different socio-economic statuses. Titled “Home Economics,” the pilot is a single-camera comedy which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. Comedy duo Michael Colton and John Aboud, who penned the scripted for the animated movie “Penguins of Madagascar” and both used to be regular commentators on [...]

  • Francisco Pancho Villa, Commander of northern

    Buena Vista Announces New Original Series ‘Centauro del Norte’

    Disney-owned production company Buena Vista Original Productions has announced a new series inspired by the life of legendary Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa, titled “Centauro del Norte” (Centaur of the North). A fictionalized version of Villa’s life story, the series will begin with the historical figure, real name Doroteo Arango, as a young bandit during his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad