Comic Zoe Lyons to Host BBC Game Show ‘Lightning’ from Banijay’s Fizz

The BBC has tapped stand-up comic Zoe Lyons to host “Lightning,” a fast-paced afternoon entertainment show to be broadcast on BBC Two.

Mixing elements of the traditional game show and quiz show, “Lightning” will have six contestants battling it out over six frenetic rounds, answering trivia questions and undertaking physical trials while trying to avoid a roving spotlight that will instantly eliminate whomever it lands on.

Award-winning comic and one-time “Survivor” contestant Zoe Lyons will play host, guiding the players towards an ultimate prize of £3,000 ($3,900). “It’s incredibly exciting to be the host of ‘Lightning,’” says Lyons. “It’s a dream job for me as I’m a massive quiz fan and – unlike the contestants – I love being in the spotlight.”

This 25 x 30’ format was created by Banijay Group’s Fizz (part of RDF) and the Belfast-based Nice One Productions. The two previously collaborated on BBC Three’s “Fight Dirty,” working under a co-development and co-production partnership meant to spur television outside of London and south-east England.

“Lightning” will film in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Neale Simpson (Fizz) and Chris Jones (Nice One). It was commissioned by Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC head of daytime and early peak, and Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC daytime and early-peak.