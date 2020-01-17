Zoe Kravitz Teases ‘The Batman’ and Which Iconic Catwoman Performer Inspires Her

Will Thorne

Zoe Kravitz'Big Little Lies' TV show season two premiere, Arrivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 29 May 2019
Zoe Kravitz is looking forward to bringing some “feminine power” to her role as Selina Kyle — aka Catwoman — in director Matt Reeves’ forthcoming film “The Batman.”

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that,” Kravitz said Friday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. She added, “I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

In October, Kravitz was cast opposite Robert Pattinson in the film, beating out a field of actresses that included Zazie Beetz of “Atlanta,” Eiza Gonzalez of “Baby Driver,” and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

Speaking to reporters after a TCA panel for her upcoming Hulu series “High Fidelity,” Kravitz indicated that she’s taking inspiration for the role from another performer who took a famous turn in the cat suit.

“I think Catwoman is an iconic character,” she said. “I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer — her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic.”

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” is scheduled for release in theaters June 25, 2021.

