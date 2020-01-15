×

Zoe Kazan Addresses Grandfather Elia Kazan’s McCarthy-Era Actions

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoe Kazan Elia Kazan
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To a pin-drop silent audience at the winter TCA panel for her HBO limited series “The Plot Against America,” Zoe Kazan addressed the actions of her grandfather, director Elia Kazan — specifically when he named names to the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952.

The show, based on Philip Roth’s novel of the same name, is set during an alternative history in which Charles Lindbergh is elected president of the United States in 1940 and plunges the country into an antisemitic hellscape. Kazan was asked about her family’s “history during this period” — which lead to Kazan asking if the reporter could be more specific.

“Your grandfather — I don’t want to bring up hard times for you, I’m sorry,” the reporter said.

“You’re not bringing up hard times for me,” Kazan said. “You’re bringing up hard times for our country.”

Then Kazan leaned down, braced herself against her chair, paused for moment, and gave her first sustained public comment addressing her grandfather’s HUAAC testimony. At the time Elia Kazan was a pioneer in American theater with a vibrant filmmaking career, including 1947’s “Gentleman’s Agreement” and 1951’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” His 1954 classic “On the Waterfront” was widely seen as the filmmaker’s unrepentant defense of his decision to name eight actors who had been a part of the Communist party with him. And in his 1988 autobiography “A Life,” Kazan infamously wrote, “The only genuinely good and original films I’ve made, I made after my testimony.”

Most (if not all) of the assembled press at the “Plot Against America” panel was aware of that history, and the tension in the room as Zoe Kazan began to address it was palpable.

“I have not wanted to weigh in on my family’s political history, partially because of the other people it involved in my family who have prized their privacy over a public life,” she said. “So I’m not going to go into it.”

Instead, Kazan brought up her grandfather’s adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel “East of Eden” — specifically the book’s discussion of the Hebrew word timshel, and Steinbeck’s translation of the word as “thou mayest.”

“Thou mayest triumph over sin,” she said, “but it’s in the hands of the next generation.”

“I will say that I thought a lot about … what it meant for my grandfather, an immigrant to this country, to have his American-ness tested, and the choice he made from that,” Kazan continued. “I thought a lot about my own choices that I’ve made, the way that I choose to lead my life. I think thou mayest choose a different life. And I think the reason that Steinbeck put that in his book about the foundation of the West in this country, is that it’s also about America choosing to recognize who they have been, but also recognize that they may choose a different future for themselves. I think it’s meaningful in the book that it comes out of the mouth of an immigrant.”

Kazan wrapped up by saying that making “The Plot Against America” with those ideas in her head was “a profound experience” for her.

“And I think that’s all I have to say about that,” she concluded, to a smattering of applause from the stunned TCA audience. “Thank you.”

Before fielding the next question, David Simon, who executive produced “The Plot Against America,” noted that he’s been attending TCA events for about a decade. “That was the best answer to a question,” he said. “That was so cool.”

“The Plot Against America” debuts on HBO on March 16.

More TV

  • Doc Association of Europe To Support

    Doc Association of Europe Launches To Support Next Generation of Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary association for Europe is looking to serve as a political lobby group and support network for the next generation of filmmakers and non-fiction communities across the continent. Based out of Berlin, the Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) hopes to complement the work of the L.A.-based International Documentary Association (IDA), which recently filed [...]

  • Zoe Kazan Elia Kazan

    Zoe Kazan Addresses Grandfather Elia Kazan's McCarthy-Era Actions

    To a pin-drop silent audience at the winter TCA panel for her HBO limited series “The Plot Against America,” Zoe Kazan addressed the actions of her grandfather, director Elia Kazan — specifically when he named names to the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952. The show, based on Philip Roth’s novel of the same name, [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Seventh Democratic Debate Draws 7.3 Million Viewers on CNN, Beating Previous Two

    The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucus drew more viewers for CNN than the previous two sparring sessions. Tuesday night’s debate scored 7.3 million viewers for CNN. In the key adults 25-54 demo, 2.1 million tuned in, while the debate peaked with just under 8 million total viewers  on TV from 9:30-9:45 p.m. That [...]

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae Reflects on Oscar Snub Response, Previews 'Insecure' Season 4

    Issa Rae made recent headlines for her reaction to the lack of women represented in the list of directors nominated for Oscars this year, but she’s not focused on that. “John Cho and I were told to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded, so that was my banter. I didn’t lie. I [...]

  • Cris Abrego Endemol Shine North America

    Listen: Endemol Shine's Cris Abrego on Embracing TV for the Americas

    Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego knew he wanted to find a way to do business in Mexico after he became the solo CEO of the company in late 2016. Abrego had a sense that the TV market in Mexico was changing and expanding almost as quickly as it has north of the border. [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo77th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Cynthia Erivo Responds to Stephen King's Tweets About Diversity in Art

    Just a day after Stephen King came under fire for Tweeting that he “would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong” in response to this year’s Oscar nominees not being inclusive for women or people of color, HBO presented a panel for [...]

  • Photo by Atiba Jefferson. Background photo

    Apple TV Plus Lands 'Beastie Boys Story' Documentary From Spike Jonze

    Apple TV Plus has nabbed rights to “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary about the legendary rap trio produced by Spike Jonze. The movie features Beastie Boys Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond discussing the group’s 40-year friendship and rise to fame as hip-hop exploded in the late 1980s. The movie billed as a “live” documentary was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad