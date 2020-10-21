Ziwe to Star in and Produce Variety Series at Showtime

Ziwe is coming to cable.

The comedian, whose star has risen dramatically over the last few months due to her popular Instagram live show, is set to star in and executive produce a variety series at Showtime.

Showtime has issued a straight-to-series order for the as-yet-untitled show, which will see Ziwe carry out more of her famously candid interviews, perform sketches, and develop unscripted, unpredictable real-world rendezvous between everyday people.

The show marks an expansion of Ziwe’s relationship with Showtime, as she already serves as a writer on the premium cabler’s late night show “Desus & Mero,” and animated comedy series “Our Cartoon President.” Her new show was announced by Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming at Showtime.

“I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24,” said Ziwe, full name Ziwe Fumudoh. “I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests.”

A few months ago, the comedian spoke with Variety at length about her YouTube series “Ziwe: A Race-Baiting Series,” and grilling notoriously internet-canceled personalities like Alison Roman and Caroline Calloway on issues of race.

“I think it would be really funny if I became the Ellen DeGeneres of race relations, and if you ever did anything problematic, you have to talk to me. You’d have to go to ‘Ziwe the Principal’s Office’ to reconcile whatever problematic thing you tweeted or said in your interview,” she said during the interview.

Her Showtime series hails from A24, which is extending its partnership with Showtime beyond the comedy series “Moonbase 8.” The Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly comedy debuts in a couple weeks.

“Through her addictive online series and her work for our own ‘Desus & Mero’ and ‘Our Cartoon President,’ Ziwe has clearly emerged as an auteur voice in comedy and culture,” added Malhotra. “She has turned all of our heads here at Showtime, and we’re excited to be the home for her new series as she continues to grow her edgy and hilarious brand of commentary on race, politics and everything in-between.”