Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Netflix Anime Series Adds Christian Slater, Joe Manganiello

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is getting much larger.

The “Justice League” director has added 11 new cast members to “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” a spinoff anime series which will serve as a prequel to his 2021 zombie heist movie.

Two of the biggest names joining the cast are “Mr. Robot” star Christian Slater and Joe Manganiello, who worked with Snyder on “Justice League,” appearing as Deathstroke in a post-credits sequence.

The anime series, announced alongside a live-action prequel feature, chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

Also throwing their names into the zombie fray are Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”), Anya Chalotra (“The Witcher”), Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why”), Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical”), Jena Malone (“Antebellum”), Yetide Badaki (“American Gods”), Christina Wren (“Man of Steel”), Monica Barbaro (“The Good Cop”), and finally Nolan North (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”).

It was previously announced that Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell will all be reprising their feature roles in the anime series.

The series will be executive produced by Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry, alongside Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten. Snyder is currently working on the famous “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League,” which and HBO Max is releasing in 2021.

His prequel film to “Army of the Dead” will be directed by and star Matthias Schweighöfer, following his Ludwig Dieter character.

Snyder is signed on to helm two episodes of the anime series, with Jay Oliva in place as showrunner and director for another two. Meduzarts Animation Studio is the animation studio on the project.