Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton Join Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ Series at Amazon

Amazon’s upcoming animated series “Invincible” has added Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton to its already star-studded voice cast.

Based on the comic book of the same name by “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, “Invincible” follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth who develops his own powers and takes on a mission to save humankind. Quinto is set to voice Robot, one of Grayson’s superhero allies, and Payton will play Black Samson, a member of superhero alliance called the Guardians of the Globe.

The news was announced by Kirkman during a panel on Saturday at SkyBound Xpo, an annual convention hosted by Skybound Entertainment, Kirkman’s publishing company.

Most of the voice cast has already been announced, with “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun leading as Grayson, J.K. Simmons playing his father, Nolan, and Sandra Oh as his mother, Deborah. Supporting cast members include Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Diamantopolous, Grey Griffin, Jason Mantzoukas, Walton Goggins, Andrew Rannels and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Quinto has previously starred as Spock in the “Star Trek” film franchise, the TV series “NOS4A2” and “American Horror Story” As for Payton, he played Ezekiel in “The Walking Dead” and has extensive experience voice acting as the DC Comics character Cyborg in various films and shows, as well as in the “Big Hero 6” television show, “American Dad!” and “Family Guy.”

“Invincible” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, but an official release date has yet to be announced.