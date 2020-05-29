HBO Max Acquires ‘Young Sheldon’ Streaming Rights

The whole “Big Bang Theory” family is going to be united at HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s recently-launched platform has acquired the streaming rights to “Young Sheldon” in a deal with a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, meaning that both “The Big Bang Theory” and its spinoff will be under the same streaming roof.

The news comes a full ten months after HBO Max acquired the “Big Bang Theory” rights in a blockbuster deal said to be worth around $600 million. All 279 episodes of “Big Bang” were available on HBO Max upon launch.

“Young Sheldon,” which completed its third season just over a month ago, was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and stars Iain Armitage as the titular younger version of Jim Parsons’ character from the original series.

“We now feel like our ‘Big Bang’ offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

Season 3 of “Young Sheldon” averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, placing it in the top 15 scripted series on the big four networks. On the viewership front, the show averaged 11.4 million viewers in Live+7 for its most recent season, the sixth largest scripted total for the 2019-2020 season.

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate spacetime. All you actually need is HBO Max,” said Lorre and Molaro in a statement. “We are so pleased that ‘Young Sheldon’ will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ for the first time.”

“Young Sheldon” centers around young Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science who is growing up in East Texas. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also star, with Parsons involved as the voice of Sheldon.

The series hails from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Lorre and Molaro serve as executive producers alongside Parsons, Steve Holland and Todd Spiewak.