'Young Frankenstein' to Get Live Musical Treatment at ABC

Young Frankenstein
Mel Brooks is bringing the musical stage version of his iconic film “Young Frankenstein” to ABC.

Brooks will produce the ABC version, with casting and an airdate to be announced at a later date. This will mark just the second live musical that ABC has staged, following the successful live run of “Little Mermaid” starring Auli’i Cravalho and Queen Latifah back in November.

The film version of “Young Frankenstein” was released in 1974. It told the tale of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein (or Fronk-en-steen if you prefer) as he travels to Transylvania and continues his grandfather’s work. Brooks co-wrote the screenplay with the film’s star, Gene Wilder, in addition to directing. It was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes upon its release.

Brooks debuted the stage version in 2007, for which he wrote the music and lyrics. It ran on Broadway for two years and was nominated for three Tony Awards. The West End production ran from 2017 to 2018.

Brooks is a so-called EGOT winner, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award during his illustrious career. His films are frequently cited as some of the greatest comedies ever made. In addition to “Young Frankenstein,” his other films include  “Blazing Saddles,” “The Producers,” “Spaceballs,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” and “History of the World Part 1.” He successfully adapted “The Producers” into a Broadway musical in 2001 starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. The show would run for over 2,500 performances and won a record-breaking 12 Tonys upon its release.

