‘The Young and the Restless’ Renewed Through 2024

“The Young and the Restless” has been renewed for four more years through the 2023-2024 broadcast season, announced CBS and Sony Pictures Television, taking the long-running daytime drama to its 50th year on the air.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “But ‘The Young and the Restless’ has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

The show led the 2019 Daytime Creative Arts Emmys with five nods, helping CBS to bring home the most awards — 12 — of any network. For Sony, this follows the news Wednesday that its “Days of Our Lives.” which it produces with Corday Productions, had nabbed a formal Season 56 renewal.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of ‘The Young and the Restless’ at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond,” added Steve Kent, senior executive vice president of programming at Sony Pictures Television. “The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters.”

The series stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman,

Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian J. Le Blanc, Kate Linder, Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.