‘You’ Season 3 Rounds Out Cast With 12 Additions

“You” Season 3 at Netflix has added a dozen actors to its cast.

Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle have all been cast in series regular roles. Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, and Jack Fisher will all appear as recurring guest stars. Burrows was seen in a recurring role in Season 2 but will move up to series regular in Season 3.

Full character descriptions for all 12 can be found below.

They join series stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti and previously announced Season 3 cast members Scott Speedman, Shalita Grant, and Travis VanWinkle.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is slated to debut in 2021. Series co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers, with Gamble also returning as showrunner.

Developed by Gamble and Berlanti, the first two seasons are based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.

Character Descriptions:

Saffron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) returns as Love’s mother, Dottie. After her son’s death, Dottie is determined to pour her love and attention into Love and her new grandchild. Burrows joins S3 as a series regular.

Dylan Arnold (Halloween, Nashville) plays Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather. Theo is wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled, with a propensity to get tangled up in his loved ones’ problems and to drown his own in controlled substances and dangerous behavior.

Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her. Marienne is a keen observer of the neighborhood’s denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons’ privilege and oblivious entitlement. Beneath her practical, buttoned-up exterior, Marienne is hiding personal struggles that continue to set her back, hard as she tries to create a better life for herself and her young child.

Michaela McManus (The Village, Aquarius) plays Natalie, Joe’s next door neighbor and subject of his growing fascination. Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life. One that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.

Shannon Chan-Kent (Another Life) plays Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry’s cliquish “mean girl” friend group. Kiki is a wife, mother and life coach who enjoys a life of entitlement, frequenting mid-day fitness classes and enjoying lengthy gossip sessions at the local cafe.

Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) plays Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who longs to expand his family, and delights in helping his friends with their children.

Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary) plays Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle. A fit stay-at-home dad, Andrew is dependably tuned in to the latest town gossip.

Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives, Hawaii 5-0) plays Brandon. Kiki’s husband, who struck it rich in his mid 20’s as a tech investor, is now a stay-at-home dad for his kids.

Bryan Safi (9-1-1, Desperados) plays Jackson. Andrew’s wry husband; they have an enviable, loving marriage. Despite Jackson’s high-powered job as a tech attorney, he’s managed to stay humble.

Mackenzie Astin (Homeland, The Loudest Voice) plays Gil. A mild-mannered geology professor is thoughtful, friendly, and genuinely good-hearted if a bit vanilla and naive.

Ayelet Zurer (Angels & Demons, Daredevil) plays Dr. Chandra. A chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple’s therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients’ issues.

Jack Fisher (NCIS, Agents of Shield) plays Young Joe Goldberg. Seen in flashbacks to a Boy’s Home where he is bullied mercilessly, Young Joe is sensitive and vulnerable to influence.