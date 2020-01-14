‘You’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix is bringing “You” back for a third season.

News of the renewal comes less than three weeks after the release of Season 2, which dropped on the streamer on Dec. 26. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is slated to debut in 2021. Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles in the new season, with more casting to be announced at a later date.

Series co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers, with Gamble also returning as showrunner.

Developed by Gamble and Berlanti, the first two seasons are based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.

Season 3 of “You” will be the second season of the series to debut exclusively on Netflix. The first season originally aired on Lifetime before moving over to Netflix as a Netflix original in Season 2.

“You” has received mostly positive reviews from critics over both of its seasons, though in his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, “By the time this new season ends, setting up a third mad pursuit of a woman to seduce and destroy, viewers could be forgiven for feeling a bit tired of being addressed by an ever-less-charming killer, one who’s become tiresome company.”