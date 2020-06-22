‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere Draws Over 4 Million Viewers on Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” continues to pay off big for Paramount Network, with the Season 3 premiere of the drama series racking up big viewership numbers for the cabler.

On Sunday night, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.2 million viewers in its initial airing on Paramount Network. That is up an impressive 76% compared to the Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day last year.

The episode was also simulcast on fellow Viacom networks Pop, TV Land, and CMT, which added another 2.4 million viewers combined.

“Yellowstone” has proven to be an undisputed hit for Paramount Network, with the show regularly tallying over 5 million viewers when delayed viewing is factored into the equation.

The series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.

“Yellowstone” is one of the few current scripted shows on Paramount Network along with the military dramedy “68 Whiskey.” The latter show aired its first season earlier this year and is awaiting word on a second season. Upcoming Paramount Network shows include: “Coyote,” starring Michael Chiklis as a former Border Patrol agent; “Emily in Paris,” a dramedy from Darren Starr; and “Sexy Beast,” an adaptation of the film of the same name.

The network has also greenlit a new scripted drama from Sheridan called “Mayor of Kingstown.” Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain.