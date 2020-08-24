TV Ratings: ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Delivers Largest Scripted Cable Viewership of 2020

The season finale of “Yellowstone” drew explosively large numbers for Paramount Network.

Sunday’s finale was watched by a total of 5.2 million total viewers, making it the most-watched scripted cable telecast of the year to date. That also represents a full 1 million more viewers than the show’s previous largest audience, and an impressive 84% increase on last season’s finale.

For comparison, the season 3 premiere pulled in 4.2 million viewers in its initial airing, which was itself up an impressive 76% compared to the Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day last year.

“Yellowstone” continues to prove its worth as a ratings hit for Paramount Network, given that the show regularly tallies over 5 million viewers after delayed viewing.

The series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.

“Yellowstone” is one of the few current scripted shows on Paramount Network along with the military dramedy “68 Whiskey,” which is still awaiting a decision on a second season renewal. Several of the network’s projects have recently either been canned, or moved elswhere. For instance Darren Starr dramedy “Emily in Paris” moved to Netflix, and a series adaptation of the movie “Sexy Beast” was scrapped back in July.

