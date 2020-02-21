‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 4, Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan Inks Overall Deal With ViacomCBS

“Yellowstone” has been renewed for a fourth season at Paramount Network ahead of the third season premiere this summer. In addition, series co-creator Taylor Sheridan has signed an overall deal with ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands.

Though early, the fourth season renewal comes as little surprise. “Yellowstone” has proven to be a breakout hit for Paramount Network, averaging around 5 million viewers per episode in delayed viewing. It stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.

Sheridan’s deal covers multiple projects across Chris McCarthy’s portfolio, including projects for the newly created Entertainment & Youth Studios. David Glasser and 101 Studios will executive produce all projects under the deal. Keith Cox, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Studios, will oversee the projects.

The deal also includes Sheridan’s new drama “Mayor of Kingstown,” which was ordered to series at Paramount Network in January. Set in a small Michigan town centered on seven federal prisons, it follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the criminals, the cops, the prisoners and politicians who all have something at stake. Sheridan is the co-creator and executive producer, along with co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon, executive producer Glasser, and 101 Studios.

Sheridan also has the unscripted series “The Last Cowboy” at Paramount Network, which follows men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. The show has been picked up for a second season.