TV Ratings: ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Grows to Series High 7.6 Million Viewers in Live+3

“Yellowstone” is proving to be a major outlier in a quiet summer for TV ratings.

The season 3 finale, which was already one of the most-viewed cable telecasts of the year in its live showing, grew its audience substantially in Live+3. A total of 7.6 million viewers tuned in to the finale after three days of delayed viewing, making the Aug. 23 episode the most-watched in the show’s run so far.

According to Paramount Network, the finale was the most-watched telecast in its history, and drew 10.7 million viewers once simulcasts and encores were factored into the equation.

Taking a more wholistic view, season 3 is up around 18% among adults 18-49 in Live+3 when compared with the previous season. “Yellowstone” was renewed for a fourth season back in Feb., as the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan inked an overall deal with ViacomCBS.

The series is one of the few current scripted shows on Paramount Network, along with the military dramedy “68 Whiskey,” which is still awaiting a decision on a second season renewal. Several of the network’s projects have recently either been canned, or moved elswhere. For instance Darren Starr dramedy “Emily in Paris” moved to Netflix, and a series adaptation of the movie “Sexy Beast” was scrapped back in July.

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.