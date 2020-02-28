×

‘Y: The Last Man’ Series at FX Casts Ben Schnetzer as Yorick

Ben Schnetzer has stepped into the role of Yorick Brown in FX’s upcoming “Y: The Last Man” series, Variety has learned. He takes over the role from Barry Keoghan, who exited the series at the beginning of this month.

The show is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s award-winning DC Comics graphic novel series of the same name, in which a cataclysmic event kills all cisgender males on the planet with the exception of Yorick (Schnetzer) and his helper monkey, Ampersand. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Schnetzer recently starred in the FX drama pilot “Gone Hollywood.” His other TV roles include shows such as “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” and “Happy Town.” His feature credits include films like “Snowden,” “Pride,” “The Book Thief,” “7 Days in Entebbe,” and “The Riot Club.” He recently made his Broadway debut in “The Nap.”

He is repped by Gersh and Sloane Offer.

Schnetzer joins a cast that includes Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn. Production on the series is set to begin in April.

Eliza Clark will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal were the original showrunners on the show but they exited last year. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will executive produce via Color Force along with Vaughan and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda. Melina Matsoukas will direct the pilot and executive produce. The show is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man” has a long development history, with the rights first being acquired by New Line for a potential feature film more than a decade ago. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for nearly three years.

