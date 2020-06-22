‘Y: The Last Man,’ ‘American Horror Stories’ Move to FX on Hulu; ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Delayed

Both “Y: the Last Man” and “American Horror Stories” will debut on Hulu rather than FX.

Hulu made the announcement on Monday as part of their NewFronts presentation. The two shows will be the latest FX originals to premiere on the streaming service. Upon the completion of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger and Disney’s acquisition of a controlling interest in Hulu, several shows originally set up at the cable network moved over to the streamer. Those include recent shows such as “Devs” and “Mrs. America.”

This marks the latest entry in the saga of “Y: The Last Man.” The graphic novel series on which it is based was first acquired by New Line for a potential feature film more than a decade ago. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for nearly three years. FX ordered it to series, but then parted ways with the original showrunners. After that, original series lead Barry Keoghan exited with Ben Schnetzer taking over the role.

“American Horror Stories” is a spinoff of sorts for “American Horror Story,” an FX network mainstay. The series is a weekly anthology that will feature a different horror story each episode. The extension of the franchise is hardly surprising, as “American Horror Story” is the longest-running show in FX history. It was renewed for a 13th season earlier this year. Season 10 was originally set to debut this year, but was pushed likely into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, it was also announced during the NewFronts that Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” would not debut its fourth season this fall as planned. Again due to the coronavirus production shutdown, the show had to halt filming of the new season in March. Hulu is now planning to debut the season in 2021, though an exact date has not been set.

(Pictured: Kathy Bates in “American Horror Story”)