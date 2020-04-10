XFL Suspends Operations, Lays Off Staffers (Report)

The XFL is suspending operations and is laying off “nearly all” employees, according to ESPN, citing multiple sources. Per the sports news outlet, XFL CEO Jeffrey Pollack broke the news to staff in a 10-minute conference call on Friday morning. The league does not intend to return for the 2021 season.

A number of XFL staffers posted on Twitter that they had been let go from their positions.

“The XFL just laid me off,” tweeted Bailey Carlin, who worked for the XFL’s social media unit. “I really think I did some of the best work in social media this year, so this really hurts.”

After a solid ratings start, the XFL had been in a relatively steep decline over the course of its debut season. From averaging 3.1 million viewers in its first weekend, the newness was clearly starting to wear off by the time the league’s most recent games on the weekend of March 7, which averaged only a little over 1 million viewers across Fox, FS1 ABC, ESPN, came around.

The XFL just laid me off. I really think I did some of the best work in social media this year, so this really hurts. If you need someone for social, written content, meme goofin’ or anything at all, I’m your guy. DMs are open. Email: baileywrightcarlin@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/FMt79teeMx — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 10, 2020

I’m no longer employed by the XFL. Didn’t want it to end this way but I’m staying positive: Time to see what free agency has to offer. All I want to do is collaborate with talented creatives. Let’s talk. — Rael Enteen (@RaelEnteen) April 10, 2020