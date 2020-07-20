What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Love on the Spectrum’ and ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “Wynonna Earp” returns for a fourth season and “Love on the Spectrum” launches on Netflix.

“Die Hart,” Quibi, Monday

Kevin Hart is going from big screen action comedies to a Quibi series. His new show sees him play a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. John Travolta and “Game of Thrones” alum Nathalie Emmanuel also star.

“Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking,” Netflix, Tuesday

Live comedy is really suffering through the current pandemic, but before things went south, Jack Whitehall shot his second Netflix special, coming out this week. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s father, and an uncomfortable story from Berlin airport.

“Love on the Spectrum,” Netflix, Wednesday

This new docuseries follows seven young adults on the autism spectrum as they explore the unpredictable world of love, dating and relationships. As well as help from their families, the show will see experts provide the love-seekers with practical skills to help give them the confidence to begin their journey on the road to finding love.

“Corporate,” Comedy Central, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.

“Corporate” returns this week for its third and final season on Comedy Central. Starring Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick, the series looks at life as a Junior-Executive-in-Training at a soulless multinational corporation.

“Wynonna Earp,” Syfy, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Two years after its last saw the airwaves, “Wynonna Earp” is finally back for a fourth season. After escaping the garden in season 3, season 4 will find Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), and Doc (Tim Rozon) returning to Purgatory, only to discover that something is different about their hometown.