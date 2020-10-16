WWE Network Sets ’30 Days of the Deadman’ Lineup to Honor Undertaker

WWE is set to honor the Undertaker’s 30th anniversary with the company with a documentary lineup throughout the month of November they are calling “30 Days of the Deadman.”

Beginning Oct. 25, WWE Network will air a new documentary about the Undertaker — whose real name is Mark Calaway — every Sunday for five weeks. It will be capped off by the Undertaker’s return to “Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” on Nov. 22. A first look at “30 Days of the Deadman” will air on WWE Network this Sunday, Oct. 18. With the exception of “Broken Skull Sessions,” all of the programming is produced by WWE Network Documentaries.

Included in the lineup is “Brothers of Destruction” on Nov. 15, which features the Undertaker and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) sitting down to discuss how their careers have intersected ever since Kane was introduced as the Undertaker’s brother in 1997. The film is set to have its world debut at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 29.

The full lineup for “30 Days of the Deadman” can be seen below.

Calaway has famously done few interviews throughout his storied career, maintaining a strong sense of separation between his real personal life and the Undertaker character. Within the last year, that has changed, however. He has sat for numerous interviews, beginning with an appearance on the inaugural episode of “Broken Skull Sessions” last November. WWE also aired the docuseries “The Last Ride” about him earlier this year.

30 Days of the Deadman Original Programming Schedule

WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer

Sunday, Oct. 25

Learn the incredible true story of The Undertaker and Randy Orton’s epic rivalry from 2005, as told by The Phenom and The Legend Killer themselves. The Undertaker and Orton discuss their classic series of matches and recall the lessons they took away from their nearly yearlong rivalry, from nearly getting set on fire and how to start and crash a lowrider, to learning the rights and wrongs of the sports-entertainment business. Interviews with Undertaker, Randy Orton, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., Bruce Prichard and more.

Meeting Mark Calaway

Sunday, Nov. 1

Awe. Intimidation. Fear. No figure looms as large in WWE lore or commands more respect than The Undertaker — a fact all other Superstars acknowledge. But what is it like to meet the man behind The Deadman? Superstars from past and present — including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton — remember their first introduction to Mark Calaway, better known to the WWE Universe as the one and only Undertaker.

The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer

Sunday, Nov. 8

With his ghoulish appearance and signature cry of “Ooooh, yesssss,” Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, The Undertaker’s longtime manager, stands out as one of the most unique characters in sports-entertainment history, but the man who portrayed Paul Bearer is every bit as fascinating. This is the story of William Moody, the real-life mortician who combined his background in mortuary science with his passion for wrestling to create one of WWE’s most enduring personalities.

Brothers of Destruction

Sunday, Nov. 15

Two eternal legends. One epic story. For the first time ever, The Undertaker and Kane sit down for a candid discussion about their storied careers, which have been intertwined since The Big Red Machine was introduced as The Undertaker’s long-lost brother in 1997. From their fierce battles against one another, to their indestructible alliance as tag team partners, Brothers of Destruction covers The Undertaker and Kane’s bond as never before. (premiering at Austin Film Festival 10/29)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker

Sunday, Nov. 22

After his groundbreaking appearance on the very first episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker returns for a second round of no-holds-barred conversation with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake cover even more ground on this all-new episode, which premieres 30 years to the day of The Undertaker’s arrival in WWE.