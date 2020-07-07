WWE Hires Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer

WWE announced Tuesday that Kristina Salen has been hired as chief financial officer.

In her new role, she will report directly to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020. She takes over the role from interim CFO Frank A. Riddick III. Riddick stepped in after WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were pushed out of the company at the beginning of this year. Barrios had been CFO while Wilson was chief revenue officer.

Salen previously served as the first CFO of Etsy. During her time there, she helped grow the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years. She also led and executed the company’s IPO offering and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions.

Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.