Imagine Artist Management Signs WWE’s Daria Berenato (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Daria Berenato WWE Sonya Deville
CREDIT: Larry Busacca/AP/Shutterstock

WWE star Daria Berenato has signed with Imagine Artist Management for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Berenato, who wrestles under the name Sonya Deville, is currently signed to WWE’s “SmackDown Live” brand. She is also known for appearing on Season 9 of WWE’s E! docuseries “Total Divas” and for her time on the WWE reality series “Tough Enough.” It was during her time on the latter show she publicly came out, making her the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE history. She has since been featured in the company’s partnership with GLAAD for LGBTQ Pride Month. Berenato and her tag team partner Mandy Rose also currently star in the weekly web series “DAMANDYZ DONUTS,” in which they review the best glazed donuts in America.

With the signing, she will now look to expand into film and television roles. Several other WWE stars have found success on the big and small screen outside of the squared circle, including notable examples like Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment launched the independent Artist Management division in July of last year. The company is led by CEO Tony Hernandez and president Kara Welker, with founding partners Dave Rath, Raj Raghavan, and DC Wade. The new management division was the latest addition to the growing Imagine business portfolio. The company has also recently expanded into other areas beyond its core TV and film producing business. Those areas include kids and family, documentary, brands, international TV, and live theater.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

