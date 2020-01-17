×

Hulu Renews ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ and ‘Dollface’ for Season 2

Danielle Turchiano

Wu Tang An American Saga Dollface
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface,” each for a second season.

The former, created and written by Alex Tse and the RZA, is based on the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan. The first season explored the hip-hop group’s history and daily struggles of balancing its rising music career on the backdrop of the drug-fueled early-1990s.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga” stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young. Hailing from Imagine Television Studios, it is executive produced by Tse, the Rza, Brian Grazer, Method Man, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey.

Dollface,” created by Jordan Weiss, centers on a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings), who, in the aftermath of a breakup, tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships amidst a battle with her own imagination.

In addition to Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also start. Weiss executive produces alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Dennings; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. “Dollface” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

