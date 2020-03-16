×

WrestleMania 36 Moves to Audience-Free Show Over Coronavirus Fears

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brock Lesnar
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, will take place without an audience this year. The pro wrestling promotion announced Monday that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 will now take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of in Tampa Bay as originally planned.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” the company said in a statement. “However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The move mirrors the WWE’s approach to its weekly shows “SmackDown Live” and “Monday Night Raw,” which both began airing from the Performance Center after major sporting events were ordered to be suspended as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In addition to its three weekly TV shows — “SmackDown,” “Raw,” and “NXT” — WWE runs numerous non-televised live events throughout the year known as house shows.

The card for the annual event is set to feature WWE stars like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and Bray Wyatt. Goldberg will also defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Major sports leagues have been calling off their seasons as well, with the MLB, NBA, and NHL all stating they will postpone games due to the outbreak. The NCAA also announced that the annual March Madness basketball tournament will not proceed as planned.

More TV

  • Brock Lesnar

    WrestleMania 36 Moves to Audience-Free Show Over Coronavirus Fears

    WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, will take place without an audience this year. The pro wrestling promotion announced Monday that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 will now take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of in Tampa Bay as originally planned. “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related [...]

  • Newport Beach Film Festival

    Newport Beach Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival has been postponed amid concerns about COVID-19, Variety has learned exclusively. Eugene Levy was set to receive the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award from the festival on April 24. The festival, in partnership with Variety, was also prepping its first-ever TV Showcase during this year’s event. Originally scheduled for April [...]

  • Disney World crowd

    Disney World Criticized for Staying Open Through the Weekend

    The happiest place on earth also looked like one of the most crowded over the weekend in Florida. Disney World, which was shut down Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, faced intense backlash online over its decision to keep the theme park until late Sunday – as photos from a Disney World fansite went viral, [...]

  • ABC News

    ABC News Says Employee Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

    An ABC News employee who works out the division’s Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for having coronavirus, the latest in a series of TV-news personnel to be stricken with the virus as it spreads across the United States. ABC News President James Goldston told employees in a memo Monday that the staffer “was part [...]

  • Kristofer Hivju

    'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on “Game of Thrones,” is the latest actor to test positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway. Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona [...]

  • Rihanna Met Gala

    Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely. The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad