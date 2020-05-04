World’s Strongest Man Sets ‘Home Edition’ Snapchat Series Hosted by Eddie Hall

The World’s Strongest Man organization is launching its first ever Snapchat series.

“World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition” is set to debut on today, May 4 and run for eleven weeks, with new episodes debuting each Monday. New episodes will be available on Snapchat’s Discover page. The series comes ahead of the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition in November.

In the series, eight of the world’s most popular strongmen will each compete in two rounds of feats of strength. Each match-up will consist of a predetermined strength move, such as deadlifts, overhead press, and farmer’s walks.

Competitors are encouraged to complete each exercise with items that can be found at home, like a couch, a car, or a pet. Fans will be able to swipe up at the end of each episode and vote for their favorite competitor based on performance and creativity. At the end of the two rounds, the top two competitors with the most votes will go head-to-head in fan voting to claim the $10,000 prize awarded by World’s Strongest Man.

The series will be hosted by 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall. Competitors will include Eddie Williams, Robert Oberst, Rob Kearney, Luke Stoltman, Adam Bishop, Nick Best, Rongo Keene, and Evan Singleton.

“I can’t wait for the fans to see the creativity these guys bring to the table,” said Hall. “I’ve been wondering how the athletes have been getting ready for The World’s Strongest Man competition in November, and many will be without a gym right now. It will be fun to see how they stay in shape somehow!”

It was recently announced that the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition would take place November 14 and 15, with qualifying rounds November 11 and 12, on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton, Florida. World’s Strongest Man and

“World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition” are produced by IMG and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.