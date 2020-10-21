TV Ratings: World Series Game 1 and ‘The Bachelorette’ Fall to New Lows

Game 1 of the World Series and “The Bachelorette” both dominated the Tuesday night ratings race, but in reality it wasn’t a great night for either.

Fox’s coverage of the game, which saw the Los Angeles Dodgers comfortably beat the Tampa Bay Rays on an 8-3 scoreline, averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and around 7.2 million total viewers according to early fast-affiliate figures. That’s down over 4 million viewers from last year’s Dodgers-Red Sox World Series opener at the same stage. Last night’s game is on course to be the least-watched World Series curtain raiser ever, although those early numbers are subject to significant adjustment given the nature of live sports and the substantial numbers of west coast viewers. This story will be updated once the final numbers are in later in the day.

“The Bachelorette” outlook is equally bleak, as the series dropped 25% from its premiere last week to a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers this time around. For comparison, last season’s second episode only dropped off 8% from the premiere. That 1.0 figure is one of the show’s lowest scores in its 16 season run. A “Supermarket Sweep” replay scored a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million viewers right after.

Elsewhere, “The Voice” also lost ground from its premiere, falling to a 1.1 rating and 7.5 million viewers from a 1.2 and 8.2 million last week. A new episode of “Transplant” rose to a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million total viewers, a series high for the Canadian show on NBC to date.

CBS aired a new episode of “FBI Declassified” to a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million viewers. Prior to that, replays of “FBI” and “NCIS” both came in with a 0.4 rating.

“Swamp Thing” and “Tell Me A Story” both managed a 0.1 rating for the CW, with the former drawing 723,000 viewers and the latter 379,000.

Telemundo and Univision tied at a 0.3 average rating, with “Medicos” leading the latter at 1.3 million viewers and “Todo Por Mi Hija” leading the former at 1.2 million.