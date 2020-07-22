×
TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ and ‘Stargirl’ Fall to Series Lows

Two of the only original offerings on broadcast TV dipped to series low ratings last night.

Over on NBC, “World of Dance” tripped over its feet, falling almost 30% from last week to a 0.5 rating amogn adults 18-49 and drawing 3.3 million total viewers. That represents a series low rating for the dance competition show, the previous low being a 0.7. Earlier on, a recap of the best of the audition stage of this season of “America’s Got Talent” scored a 0.7 rating and drew 5.1 million viewers, topping the night.

The other show which fell to a series low so far was “Stargirl” on the CW. The DC show scored a 0.1 rating for the first time, having scored almost exclusively a 0.2 throughout its first season run so far. “Stargirl” drew 786,000 viewers on Tuesday night, its smallest audience so far. The show premiered to a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers back in May. Later on, the final of CW’s “Happy Hour” scored a 0.1 rating and only 287,000 viewers.

CBS aired only replays, with “NCIS” and “FBI” both scoring a 0.4 rating. The former drew 5.3 million viewers, the latter 4.1 million. A rerun of “FBI”‘s “Most Wanted” spinoff rounded out the night with a 0.3 and 3.3 million viewers.

ABC aired a new episode “What Would You Do?” with John Quiñones to a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million viewers, a slight tick down in both metrics from last week. Two “United We Fall” replays preceded it with a 0.3 rating and around 1.9 million viewers each. Prior to that, back-to-back “Modern Family” reruns averaged a 0.4 rating and around 2 million viewers.

On Fox, a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay cooked up a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” rerun with a 0.2 and 763,000 pairs of eyeballs.

